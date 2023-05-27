Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,682 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,617,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,501,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,011,000 after acquiring an additional 613,492 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $18,952,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,493,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,450,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.47 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

