Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 23,009 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,095,000 after buying an additional 292,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 423.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 91,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 68,066 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 52,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

MSBI stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.85. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $41,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,378.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $41,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,378.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Dean Bingham acquired 5,200 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,700 shares in the company, valued at $434,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,495 shares of company stock worth $173,166 and sold 4,800 shares worth $108,272. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Featured Stories

