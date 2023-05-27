Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $22.66 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

