Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,007,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $61,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,042 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.