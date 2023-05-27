PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 8,863 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,309,000 after purchasing an additional 244,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,105,000 after purchasing an additional 99,290 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

