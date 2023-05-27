Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Wynn Resorts worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 622.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.26. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

