PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,038 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.97 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

