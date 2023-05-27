PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 699 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,441,000 after acquiring an additional 47,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 530,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $315.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.70 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.