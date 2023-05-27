Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AIO opened at $16.71 on Friday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $19.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.