Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Plans $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Central Securities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years.

Central Securities Price Performance

CET opened at $34.60 on Friday. Central Securities has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David Martin Poppe acquired 3,500 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.24 per share, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 615.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Central Securities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the first quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Central Securities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Recommended Stories

