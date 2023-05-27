Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.46. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director David G. Lucht acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,194.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2,337.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

