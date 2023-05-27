Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $29.99 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,249.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,849 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

