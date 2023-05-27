Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Declares $0.41 Dividend

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ISNPY opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

