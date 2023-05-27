Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Belden to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

NYSE:BDC opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.89. Belden has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Belden will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

