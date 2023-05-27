JG Boswell to Issue Dividend of $5.00 (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
JG Boswell Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BWEL opened at $672.00 on Friday. JG Boswell has a 52 week low of $655.00 and a 52 week high of $1,000.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $794.36.
JG Boswell Company Profile
