JG Boswell to Issue Dividend of $5.00 (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWELGet Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

JG Boswell Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BWEL opened at $672.00 on Friday. JG Boswell has a 52 week low of $655.00 and a 52 week high of $1,000.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $794.36.

JG Boswell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Dividend History for JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

