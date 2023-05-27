BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

BioSyent Stock Performance

BioSyent stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. BioSyent has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150, FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, Proktis-M, RepaGyn, and cTIBELLA. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

