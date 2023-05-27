Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Fortress Biotech’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
