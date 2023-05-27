Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Fortress Biotech’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.