Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $142.45 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.47.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

