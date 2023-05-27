Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Lowe’s Companies has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $14.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.32. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.23.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.