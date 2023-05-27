Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

