China Resources Cement Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:CARCY)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
China Resources Cement Stock Performance
Shares of CARCY stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. China Resources Cement has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.11.
About China Resources Cement
