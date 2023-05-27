China Resources Cement Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:CARCY)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

China Resources Cement Stock Performance

Shares of CARCY stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. China Resources Cement has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.11.

Get China Resources Cement alerts:

About China Resources Cement

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.