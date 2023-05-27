Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.85.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.51 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $65.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.