Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 102.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.22. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

