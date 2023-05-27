Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 60,651 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,651 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Stride by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Stride by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,211,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 113,887 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 89,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stride by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.97 million. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

