Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of Thoughtworks worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 928,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after acquiring an additional 441,884 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,388,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 421,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after acquiring an additional 369,085 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Erin Cummins acquired 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,903.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWKS opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

