Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 312,960 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 584,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,960 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Capital Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

