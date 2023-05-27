Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,539 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Visteon worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on VC. Guggenheim raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $138.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $94.71 and a 12-month high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

