Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.41% of BRP Group worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRP Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $33.34.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $330.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.19 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

See Also

