Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

AEIS opened at $100.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AEIS. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Stories

