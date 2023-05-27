Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 314,522 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156,951 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,522 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of R1 RCM worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCM stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

