Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 13,185 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.10% of Semrush worth $12,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Semrush by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Semrush by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Semrush by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semrush alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $8,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,055,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $8,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,696 shares in the company, valued at $33,055,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 35,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,644,575 shares of company stock worth $13,831,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Semrush Trading Down 2.7 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. Equities analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.