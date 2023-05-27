Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 475.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 85.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $48.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $66.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

