Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nutrien by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,503,000 after acquiring an additional 217,922 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Nutrien by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nutrien by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC lowered their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $55.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

