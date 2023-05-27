Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 801.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $744,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,643.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,035 shares of company stock valued at $784,917. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $27.97 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Stories

