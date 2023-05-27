Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $5.65 Million Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 517,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,877 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 290.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 154,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 888.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 35.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 96.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 65,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -3,132.81%.

In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $42,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $49,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,579.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,757 shares of company stock valued at $121,210. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

