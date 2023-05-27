Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,369 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.62% of Biohaven worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,100,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 468.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,238,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,837 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 945,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 702,709 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Biohaven by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,995,000 after purchasing an additional 559,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE BHVN opened at $15.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($2.08). On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.