Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $6.27 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12 month low of $95.35 and a 12 month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

