Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

