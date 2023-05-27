Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $24.70-$25.40 EPS.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $420.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.76.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
