Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Titan Machinery updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of TITN stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $618.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.63. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TITN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 16.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

