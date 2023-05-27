First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 553.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 637,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,591,000 after purchasing an additional 539,604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 135,564 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,888,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 154,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 107,836 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

