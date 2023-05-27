Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Stock Price Down 26.8%

Shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) were down 26.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Stock Down 26.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.17.

About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

