Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Down 62.2% in May

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the April 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

