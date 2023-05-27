Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,800 shares, a growth of 180.4% from the April 30th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ ALLR opened at $0.31 on Friday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

