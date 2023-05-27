Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,487 Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 728,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sterling Check were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STER. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 1,684.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STER opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 94.93 and a beta of 0.24. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.48 million. Sterling Check had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STER shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

