Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 23,930 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,930 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Acadia Healthcare worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.96.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

