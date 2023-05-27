Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $10.23 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of HF Sinclair worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $42.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

