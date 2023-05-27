Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,682 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 168.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $554.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARIS. StockNews.com raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

