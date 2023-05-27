Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,533,722 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

