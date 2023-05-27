Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,373 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of MP Materials worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,077,000 after acquiring an additional 497,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 533,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Insider Activity

MP Materials Price Performance

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $432,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $21.68 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.69.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. On average, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.